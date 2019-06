ROCK legends Yip Sai Wing and Paul Wong of iconic Hong Kong band Beyond will be staging a concert at the Arena of Stars, Resorts World Genting, on Aug 24 at 8.30pm, as part of their Impulse world tour to celebrate 36 years of Beyond songs.

The theme, Impulse, is inspired by the idea of redefining and reigniting “the impulsivity of rock music”.

They have so far taken their tour to major cities such as Shenzhen, Macao, Dalian, Suzhou, and Foshan.

At their concert here, Yip and Wong will be showcasing Beyond’s evergreen classic hits with fresh rearrangements, accompanied by a sophisticated stage design and sound-light effects.

Yip and Wong are half of the four-member rock band formed in 1983, the other two being brothers Wong Ka Kui and Wong Ka Keung.

Beyond dominated the Cantopop music industry in the 80s with its catchy and inspirational songs.

But the death of lead vocalist Ka Kui in 1993 broke the hearts of millions. The remaining members continued to perform as a trio before officially disbanding in 2005.

For over three decades, Beyond’s popular anthems still strike a chord among those who grew up listening to its songs such as Boundless Oceans Vast Skies, The Glorious Years, Truly Love You, Never Doubt You and Like You.

Tickets to Yip and Wong’s Impulse world tour concert are already on sale. For more, visit the Resorts World Genting or Star Planet website.