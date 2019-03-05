Celebrating women in music

IN CONJUNCTION with International Women’s Day this Friday, the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO) presents two concerts, themed Women in Music, a programme devoted entirely to women composers and conducted by a woman.

The concerts, scheduled this Friday (March 8) and Saturday at 8.30pm at Dewan Filharmonik Petronas (DFP), pay tribute to women’s achievements in various fields and will prove unequivocally that women can write music just as well as the men.

The concerts will showcase music from three centuries.

Angelus, composed by Swedish-Russian composer Victoria Borisova-Ollas, is her ringing response to the experience of hearing the bells of Munich.

Borisova-Ollas was commissioned by the Munich Philharmonic in 2008 to do a composition that would commemorate the 850th anniversary of the city.

This will be followed by a work by Uzbekistan-born Elena Kats-Chernin entitled Mythic, which was commissioned by the Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra in 2004.

Its title refers to the mental image the composer had while entering into a large, mythical cave.

The concerts will close with Dora Pejačevič’s romantically-infused Symphony in F sharp minor, which premiered in Dresden in 1920.

This work is believed to be the first by a Croatian composer in modern times.

Leading the MPO in these concerts is Australian conductor Jessica Cottis (pix) who returns to the DFP after her successful collaboration with the MPO for the Ola Bola – Movie With Live Music concerts in 2017.

For more, call 03-23317007 or log on to www.mpo.com.my.