Chernobyl disaster revisited in new mini-series

HBO’S new five-part mini-series Chernobyl dramatises the story of the 1986 nuclear accident – one of the worst man-made catastrophes in history – and of the brave men and women who sacrificed themselves to save Europe from unimaginable disaster, all the while battling a culture of disinformation.

On April 26, 1986, the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine, then part of the Soviet Union, suffered a massive explosion that released radioactive material across Belarus, Russia and Ukraine and as far as Scandinavia and western Europe.

Jared Harris portrays Valery Legasov, a leading Soviet nuclear physicist, who was part of the response team. He was one of the first to grasp the scope of the unparalleled disaster that has occurred.

Stellan Skarsgard plays Soviet Deputy Prime Minister Boris Shcherbina, who is assigned by the Kremlin to lead the government commission on Chernobyl in the hours immediately following the accident.

Emily Watson portrays Ulana Khomyuk, a Soviet nuclear physicist committed to solving the mystery of what led to the Chernobyl disaster.

Chernobyl will premiere May 7 at the same time as the US, at 9am, with a same-day encore at 10pm on HBO (Astro channel 411/ 431 HD). Other episodes will air on Tuesdays at the same time.

Produced by Sister Pictures and the Mighty Mint as an HBO/Sky Co-Production, Chernobyl was filmed on location in Lithuania.