Child prodigies master Beethoven

THE SELANGOR Symphony Orchestra (SSO) will be presenting The Great Master and Prodigies, featuring three young Malaysian soloists, this March 24 at 4pm.

Led by music director and conductor Eugene Pook, the concert will highlight Beethoven’s Egmont Overture and selected movements from the Fifth Symphony in C minor, considered among the German composer’s best-known works.

The three prodigies – violinists Denise Mubin and Hoi Khai Weing, as well as cellist Goh Wen Chih – will each perform a concerto movement with the SSO at the concert taking place in the Multipurpose Hall at Tenby Schools, Setia Eco Park, Shah Alam.

These three Malaysian prodigies were winners in the Euroasia Strings Competition 2016 and 2017 Young Artiste Category.

Khai Weing began violin lessons with Nora J. Kim at the age of seven. She is currently under the tutelage of Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra principal violinist Sze Ming Goh, and is a member of the Malaysian Philharmonic Youth Orchestra (MPYO).

Khai Weing placed third in the violin solo category at the Malaysian Youth Music Festival in 2016, and won the Elite Award in the Singapore Raffles International Music Festival that same year.

In 2017, she was awarded the first prize in the Euroasia Strings Competition Young Artiste Category, while fellow violinist Denise won the Patron’s Prize in the same category that year.

Denise has always aspired to be a professional violinist. The 16-year-old began formal lessons at the age of four under Angel Lee, and achieved her Licentiate of Trinity College London Performance Diploma with Distinction when she was just 12.

She also performs with the MPYO and the Seremban Quartet on a Francesco Bissolotti-made violin.

Meanwhile, Seremban-born Wen Chih was afforded the opportunity to study and perform alongside cellists Florent and Frederic Audibert, Paul-Antoine Rocca Serra, and Xavier Chatillon when he attended the Cello Fan Festival in France, after winning the 2016 Euroasia Strings Competition Patron’s Prize.

Also a member of the MPYO, he has played around the world including Hong Kong, France, and Italy.

His notable accomplishments include winning the youth category title at the Euroasia Youth Music Competition, as well as the Young Artist Cello Solo Category in the Malaysian Youth Music Festival.

In addition, the young cellist has earned himself a seat as principal chair with the Asian Youth Orchestra for its 2018 tour.

Tickets to The Great Master and Prodigies concert are priced at RM30. For more, visit the SSO Facebook page or website.