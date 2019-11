BRING the whole family, especially the little ones, to the Dewan Filharmonik Petronas (DFP), KLCC, for a musical experience for all ages as the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO) and Platypus Theatre presents Emily Saves the Orchestra.

The concerts revolve around an evil monster, threatening the world with darkness and noise. Emily, together with the MPO, plans to destroy it with the beautiful music of Beethoven, Rossini and Tchaikovsky.

Since 1989, Platypus Theatre has introduced classical music to almost one million young audiences. The group has established itself as one of North America’s premier music education theatre companies with 650 performances with more than 75 orchestras worldwide.

Expect music from Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker, Trepak, Khachaturian’s Gayane: Sabre Dance, Grieg’s Peer Gynt Suite No.1, Beethoven’s Ode to Joy, Rossini’s William Tell Overture, and Dvorak’s Slavonic Dance.

Korean-American conductor Gene Chang will lead the orchestra.

The concerts are suitable for adults and children aged four and above. Laugh, chant and sing along during two sessions on Nov 24 at 2.30pm and 4.30pm at DFP.

Ticket prices range from RM47 to RM122. For more information on the concerts, visit the MPO website. For snippets of the rehearsal, visit the MPO Facebook page.