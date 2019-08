THE SINGER took to Twitter to announce her debut album’s reissue on a number of formats on August 23.

It has already been two decades since a young Christina Aguilera released the self-titled debut album led by her hit single Genie in a Bottle.

For the occasion, the singer will be reissuing the famous in a variety of formats on August 23.

A digital version will include the album in its original form, along with remixes and an a cappella version. An autographed vinyl version will also be released, along with a cassette.

All reissues can be preordered on Aguilera’s site: https://bit.ly/2ZaFBPD

Christina Aguilera released her first on August 24, 1999, at the tender age of 18. It was certified platinum eight times over by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), and sold upwards of 14 million copies throughout the world.

The diva’s last opus, Liberation, was released in June 2018. - AFP