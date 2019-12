YOU can now watch your favourite movies is a luxury and comfort at Golden Screen Cinemas’ Aurum Theatre.

Located in The Gardens Mall Kuala Lumpur and The Mall, Mid Valley Southkey in Johor Baru, these theatres are named after the Latin word and chemical element representing gold, Aurum.

It is also the leading cinema exhibitor’s flagship luxury brand, featuring opulent halls, contemporary continental dining, bespoke service and more.

Part of its offerings is the highly-anticipated Getha Lux Suites that are specially designed by Italian architect, Marco Fumagalli.

These innovative luxury recliners are made by Getha and feature the company’s trademark 100% pure natural latex foam cushioning, which gives customers extravagant comfort and support.

With plush pillows and a luxurious fleece blanket, movie-goers can snuggle up and relax on their Getha luxury recliners to enjoy their movie.

There is even a personal side table, wireless and USB charger for devices, disposable slippers, and a service call button to get personalized assistance from Aurum’s hosts.

Priced at RM150 per person, the ticket to Aurum Theatre’s Getha Lux Suites comes in a complete package with the Aurum Pass, which offers food and drink as part of the experience.

As part of the Aurum experience, movie-goers can even have a selection of food delivered into the Getha Lux Suites, directly to their seat, all at the touch of the service call button.

“As the new gold standard in extravagant cinema experiences, Aurum promises true cinematic luxury, and we hope our customers look forward to spending their time with us, whether they’re celebrating special moments or simply treating themselves and loved ones,” said Koh Mei Lee, Chief Executive Officer, Golden Screen Cinemas.

Tickets are available on sale via the GSC website at www.gsc.com.my or via the GSC mobile app.