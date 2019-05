PARTY-GOERS recently headed up the hill to Resorts World Genting for the grand opening of the newest club in town, Zouk Genting.

They were also all hyped up to catch the highly-anticipated gig by renowned Dutch-Morrocan DJ artiste Fadil El Ghoul, better known by his stage name R3hab.

Zouk Genting was brought to Genting by Zouk Singapore, a clubbing powerhouse once voted the best club in Asia, and one of the top five in the world by DJ Mag.

Zouk Genting offers another nightlife option for local clubbers, intending to become the new hangout spot where friendships are made, relationships blossom, fashionistas are born, and most importantly, where everyone has fun.

Prior to his gig, R3hab recalled the countless hours he has spent rocking dance floors, saying: “I’ve been playing with Zouk since 2011.

“One of the biggest reasons [is because of] the dedicated fan base which has constantly shown its endless support.

“It all starts with the endearing fans, from the little group that dances quite literally in front of the turntable, and slowly expand into a larger crowd.

“Until today, it still surprises me [what] electronic dance music (EDM) can do to people.

“I used to [wonder] about the influence of a DJ, then I realised [that] people come to nightclubs to have fun, and that’s all it matters.

“As a DJ, I have to observe the crowd, [and] know how to bring fun to them, and when to bring it down or take it up a notch.”

Zouk has come a long way since opening at Jalan Ampang, Kuala Lumpur, in 2004, as it prides itself as a trailblazer and authoritative EDM institution for most Malaysians.

The original nightclub has since relocated to TREC KL in Jalan Tun Razak, and now Zouk Genting is set to prove that nightclubs can continue to flourish within the cracks of the urban fabric, from empty lots and vacant buildings to a mountaintop, 6,000 feet above sea level, at SkyAvenue, Resorts World Genting.