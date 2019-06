THE MOUSEKETEERS are back for a third season of Disney Channel’s Number One show Club Mickey Mouse.

Premiering on June 14 at 1pm, on Disney Channel (Astro Channel 615), the new season will entertain kids and families with more original songs, new comedy skits, segments and celebrity guests.

The show will also be available on Astro GO and On Demand.

Head Mouseketeer Charis Ow returns for the new season, along with fellow Mouseketeers Dheena, Ellya, Erissa, Faiz, Gabriel and Wafiy.

The third season kicks off with a circus-themed episode that features celebrity guest Maya Karin, a Malaysian film actress, TV host and singer.

Fans can also check out the music video of Make Ya Wanna, a brand new original song performed by the Mouseketeers, on Disney Channel Asia’s YouTube and Facebook pages.