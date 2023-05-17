Coldplay’s pre-sale tickets for Malaysian concert sold out

PRE-SALE tickets for the Coldplay concert in Malaysia are reportedly sold out, causing the concert organiser’s website to crash multiple times.

These tickets, reserved for CIMB Bank cardholders, were in high demand with fans queuing virtually since 9am yesterday.

Live Nation’s website experienced an “error: rate exceeded” message due to fans using multiple devices to secure tickets.

Social media users vented their frustrations, with the problems ranging from trouble logging in to transaction confirmation issues.

The concert, titled ‘Music of the Spheres,‘ will take place on November 22, at Bukit Jalil Stadium.

General ticket sales will be available today from 10am onwards at https://www.livenation.my/.