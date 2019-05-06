Come and jam with Hsiao

DUBBED as the King of Golden Melody, Mandopop singer Jam Hsiao (pix) is making his way to Malaysia for his Mr Entertainment World Tour on July 6 at the Axiata Arena Bukit Jalil at 8pm.

This new tour kicked off in May last year at the Taipei Arena and received an overwhelming response. It has since toured major cities in China, Singapore, Canada and the United States, among others.

Besides headlining the tour, Hsiao has also played a creative role in its production including the stage design, props, music arrangement and show choreography.

He also collaborated with several well-known fashion labels to produce the extravagant outfits for the concert.

Hsiao, who shot to stardom in 2007, has so far released four albums of new materials and two covers albums. Among some of his greatest hits are Collection, New Endless Love, The Prince’s New Clothes, Forgive Me, and A Fei’s Little Butterfly.

Apart from showcasing his musical prowess on some of these hits, Hsiao will also be presenting a stunning solo drum performance for his fans.

All these on a state-of-the-art stage which resembles a 3D musical theatre as his way to make his audience feel as if they are guests of Mr Entertainment Hsiao.

Presented by MIA and jointly organised by Star Planet, Entertainment Impact and Unusual Productions Hong Kong, tickets for the Jam Hsiao Mr Entertainment World Tour concert in Kuala Lumpur are already on sale.

For more, visit the Star Planet website.