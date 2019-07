EXPERIENCE a larger-than-life tribute concert to The Beatles, one of the most influential bands of the 20th century, in Lakefront Experience (LFx) at TGV 1 Utama, from July 5 till July 7.

LFx was a pioneering world’s first when it launched in January. It brings together the worlds of live music performances, crystal-clear digital projection technology and the stunning capabilities of cinema surround sound, to create a concert-going atmosphere that is unlike any other.

The 90-minute Come Together – A Live Tribute to The Beatles concert will see faithful renditions as well as genre-bending reimaginings of the music of the Fab Four, thanks to the musical stylings of talented Malaysian acts such as Muzza, Gerard Singh, Joy Victor, Elvira Arul and Arjuna.

Presented by TGV Cinemas and Lakefront Records, tickets for the tribute concert this Friday and Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 3pm are available over-the-counter at TGV 1 Utama, as well as online via tgv.com.my.