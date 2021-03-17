Coming into her own

WE were first introduced to Rose from Blackpink in 2016 when the girl group debuted with their album, Square One. The record, which consisted of two tracks, earned them their first number one on the South Korean music charts. Since then, the group has gone on to become the highest-charting Korean female group on the Billboard Hot 100.

With this level of success, it is only natural for the members to embark on their solo endeavours. Member Jennie was the first among the girls to release a solo track in 2018. Now, Rose has finally followed in her footsteps with the release of her highly anticipated solo album, R.

The New Zealand-born musician first teased about the project in the group’s 2019 Netflix documentary Blackpink: Light up the Sky. In the documentary, the singer shared that she had been working on her songwriting abilities and was anticipating to kickstart her solo career.

Well, the famous saying “good things take time” definitely rings true with the release of Rose’s debut album. Starting with the lead single, On the Ground, the track sees the Kiwi singer explore the genres of pop-rock and synthpop.

As a lead single, the tune does an excellent job in reintroducing Rose to fans and the general public. But not with the traditional route we often see in western music that former Disney child stars or newly member free artistes take. In fact, Rose is not trying to shed her narrative with Blackpink. Instead, she is just trying to enrich the Rose we have come to know and love through a fresher perspective.

For instance, we see her tap more into her vulnerable and artistic side in this song.

Unlike her work with Blackpink, the track is not accompanied by music production or an intense choreography. Thus, it allows listeners to focus on the emotional and simplicity aspect of the song. It also helps that the song is sung in English, which helps a wider audience to connect to its message.

Speaking of its message, her songwriting sessions seem to be working their magic. With lyrics like: “Funny when you want it, suddenly you have it. You find out that your gold’s just plastic. I worked my whole life just to get high, just to realise everything I need is on the ground.”

Her take on fame, fortune and happiness show her depth as a songwriter. Along with the accompanying music video, the message is further strengthened. Its stunning visuals and lonely ecstatic does the trick.

Then there is the second and final track of the standard edition – Gone.

Composed with a slower tempo, Gone talks about the aftermath of a romantic breakup. Similar to On the Ground, the track is accompanied by a very minimalistic background production. If you are looking for a song to cry to after a breakup, this would be a good song to lean on.

Although it does not stand out among other breakup anthems, this one does justice to her as a singer.

Its acoustic sound showcases her ability to reach both high and low singing notes. On the whole, the project was indeed a treat for Blinks and necessary for Rose as an artiste. Although it is only the beginning of her solo career, this may very well be the first step to a successful solo career in the long run.