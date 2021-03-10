Coming out on top

Kael’s journey in the creative arts is a testament to his unbridled passion, yet he sees himself as a boy from the hood where he grew up in the streets. As he continues to tell his story through music and film, he made a promise to himself to strive for excellence and never settle for less.

In 2017, he made his acting debut in a Malaysian web series titled Cupid Co. and since then, has been making his mark in other local drama series such as Awak Suka Saya Tak, Putri Saadong and Jodoh-Jodoh Annisa , to name a few.

His ambition to reach for the stars did not stop there. At one point, Kael decided to pursue a solo music career under his own name and found greater value in himself. He also established his own talent and event management agency, Magik Mike Productions.

However, the 32-year-old did kick off his music career by forming an indie alternative rock band named The Marquee, in which he would actively perform within the underground music scene in KL, while juggling his day job as an operations and artistes manager at an entertainment agency.

“I wanted to be a rock star but I realised that it was going to cost me my life or lifestyle,” he said.

His audible oeuvre includes influences from the collision of 90s sounds that blend different beats but most notably the fusion of jazz and R&B, then gospel music which Kael was very involved in at church.

MULTI-HYPHENATE artiste Kael has made a career of mutable style. He threads a genre-bending candour through a myriad of musical tropes – whose sounds and identity set his expression apart from the rest.

How do you feel about your life journey and the experiences you have gained?

I’m beyond grateful despite growing up as a homeless kid and later in an orphanage in my teenage years. Those experiences made me stronger and adaptable when facing difficult situations.

In other words, I’m a survivor. Being constantly on my toes is certainly an attribute I have developed over the years and I am very proud of it. I’ve learned not to be attached to whatever the outcome but rather to focus on the process or journey.

While I am aware that the entertainment industry requires me to always be flexible and versatile, I have to gear up my mindset to be at my best and embrace uncertainties along the way.

I admit that even as artistes, we do have to grow, and growth happens through time and challenges in life.

What inspires you?

Existentialism and nature. I feel that we are all purposed for something specific and it is our responsibility to discover and nurture it. There are many matters in life we would ignore, but when one discovers how vast the world is, our hearts and minds become ignited.

Nature has always made me feel calm and at ease, as if anything is possible when we take our time to feel, think or just breathe to empty our minds.

Have your roles as a singer and an actor influenced your life or perceptions?

I believe the understanding of these two skill sets have enabled me to grow and manage my time wisely. Throughout the journey, I’ve adopted a more disciplined lifestyle while developing a strong understanding of what my passion and professional work requires of me. At the same time, the struggles I faced have certainly moulded me as a person while I continue to refine or polish my skills through experience and research.

What is the most vulnerable part about making music?

Finding clarity to my feelings and thoughts through my experiences, acknowledging and putting it into the music. As much as each of my songs has a message to it, every time I sing or listen to it, it feels like I’m digging my own grave.

I guess it’s a process where we have to embrace it to be truthful with our work. I have to come to the perspective that this is how art works, we turn something miserable into something meaningful, and that is the beauty among the imperfection throughout this entire journey.

What is it about acting that you love? Understanding behavioural patterns, human characters and then immersing myself in that particular role. Whenever I act, I am learning and being at the same time, it is a whole spectrum of constant exploration, be it with the script, acting itself or speaking with the director and production team.

What does it take to be successful in this industry?

Humility, patience, determination, perseverance, discipline and a pure heart.

I consider myself to be very blessed, having met many passionate and successful figures who have provided some form of guidance to me. I feel very strongly that the entertainment industry at large is for people who really want it.

You got to have the guts. Time and hard work is always a factor, hence patience plays a vital role here.

What were some of the mistakes you made or challenges you overcame?

Looking back to when I first started, I could have been more receptive towards opportunities that would have opened more doors. I realise opportunities only come once, and if we are lucky, twice. Having said that, it is important to build credibility and trust so people would want to continue working with us.