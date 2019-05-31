Crime-meets-psychic series The InBetween premieres on Blue Ant Entertainment

WELCOME to the world of The InBetween, where justice lives between this world and the next.

Premiering on May 31, Friday at 10.35pm on Blue Ant Entertainment (Unifi TV Channel 473), this suspenseful character-driven procedural drama frontlines Cassie Bedford, who was born with a rare ability.

She has visions...whether she likes it or not. Sometimes Cassie sees events that have occurred or will happen in the future.

In addition, she encounters unsettled spirits who need her help. When her father Detective Tom Hackett, and his new partner, former FBI Agent Damien Asante need assistance solving a dark and puzzling murder, Cassie reluctantly agrees to use her abilities and helps solve some of Seattle’s most challenging cases.

Bringing The InBetween closer to Malaysian audiences, Blue Ant ntertainment is collaborating with Breakout Malaysia, the first character-based surreal escape experience in the world, to showcase “The Greatest Murder of Westwood” room with the help of The Oracle (who “sees” visions like Cassie) from May 31 to June 21.

This collaboration will see members of the public attempting to solve the murder by a serial killer, dubbed as “The Symbol”, using their wits, skills and teamwork, and stand the chance to win Blue Ant Entertainment limited edition premiums.

As part of the game and to add a twist, Breakout introduces characters with special abilities such as The Oracle to instil analytical, time management, decision-making and strategizing skills among players.

The first 100 participants to solve the murder case within the time limit will take home a special prize.

Moira Kirland (Castle, Madam Secretary) is the Writer/Executive Producer of the TV series, starring Harriet Dyer as Cassie Bedford, Justin Cornwell as Damien Asante, Anne-Marie Johnson as Lieutenant Swanstrom and Cindy Luna as Detective Marina Salinas.