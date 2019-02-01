Crime thriller for lunar new year

ALAN Mak, the director of the multi-award-winning 2002 film Infernal Affairs, is set to release an unorthodox crime thriller for the lunar new year, bucking the usual trend of only releasing slapstick comedies or ‘fun’ movies during the festive season.

Integrity features a host of multiple award-winning stars such as Sean Lau, Nick Cheung, and Karena Lam, supported by Anita Yuen, Alex Fong and Carlos Chan.

The film revolves around a bribery case being investigated by Hong Kong’s Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC).

The sole witness-cum-whistleblower is Jack Hui (played by Cheung). His disappearance leads to the trial being postponed, and the ICAC is given seven days to produce him in court, or the case will be thrown out.

The ICAC launches a full-scale operation to locate and retrieve Jack. The team is headed by King Cheung (Lau), who is forced to work together with his estranged wife, Shirley (Lam).

As the deadline approaches, King and Shirley’s investigation begins to unravel a deeper mystery – Jack’s true identity.

This adds to an already-complicated conspiracy, which takes the bribery case to a whole new level.

One of the film’s highlights is a flashback scene where King and Jack are seen as 21-year-olds.

It is reported that director Mak invested over NT$30 million (RM4 million) in state-of-the-art CGI to create a two-minute ‘rejuvenation scene’ featuring Lau and Cheung.

The original soundtrack of Integrity, entitled Buried Alive, is recorded by legendary artiste Hacken Lee.

Integrity, distributed by mm2 Malaysia, premieres in local cinemas nationwide on Feb 14, with sneak previews available in selected theatres.

