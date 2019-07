THE 2019 Good Vibes Festival which took place on Saturday and Sunday certainly upped the ante from last year, with more games, food, and fun, and a roster of international and local acts to keep the crowd jamming.

Featuring performances by local artists Lil Asian Thiccie (who enlisted fellow rappers Zamaera and Nyonya Business to join her for her new single Get Munni), Hoax Vision’s ZSYI and Orang Malaya, to Yaeji, Jai Wolf, and Jess Connelly, the Electric Fields stage was doused in excitement.

Festivalgoers also got to shoot some hoops in exchange for a cup of Sjora bubbly boba, and hop by the H&M booth to get their nails painted at this year’s expanded nook.

Meanwhile, both the Red and Blue stages during #GVF019 were high-key surreal, with unforgettable energy as the crowd danced with American rapper 6lack and hip hop duo Rae Sremmurd – brothers Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi – on the first day, and swayed to sensual music from Sabrina Claudio, RUSS, and Daniel Caeser on Sunday.

Saturday morning saw Lost Spaces led by frontman Sam Lopez officially begin the festival with a vibey blend of 80s synth-pop, followed by Kidd Santhe on the same stage. Cigarettes After Sex and Mura Masa were also apparent crowd-pullers over at the Blue stage.

Japanese YouTuber-turned-singer/songwriter Joji (real name George Miller) was on the top of many festival-goers’ lists, and although some fans missed his evening set due to unfortunate technical difficulties with wristband redemptions at the entrance, the lucky ones who managed to catch the Sanctuary singer will cherish the memories for a long time.

First-time #GoodVibesFest attendee Christie Cheah Xin Hui, who admitted she liked English alt-rock band Nothing But Thieves’ performance, secured her tickets two days before the festival on her best friend’s insistence.

According to the 21-year-old, her favourite memory was “when Joji sang Slow Dancing in the Dark”, adding that she enjoyed the overall experience too.

For Korean student Daniel Kim Dong Kyun, his desire to see South Korean artist Dean perform and to make happy memories with friends meant that he bought his tickets to the anticipated music festival “three to four months ago.”

A fan for the past three years, he was particularly happy to catch Dean’s “music and energetic [live] performance with showmanship,” at the festival, as well as to see Rad Museum and Joji.

Behind the Heineken Starclub, #GVF2019 also featured yummy (albeit pricey) festival bites. However, long lines like the ones at myBurgerLab were worth the wait for some, including Kim who ordered myPizzaLab’s boba and tomato cheese pizza.

One sentiment that many shared was that the RM10 price tag for a bottle of water was too high.

While 24-year-old Kim said the time spent at Heineken’s Starclub was well-spent, he hoped in future “water [would be] cheaper, or let us bring [unopened bottles of] water in.”

Meanwhile, the entire festival ground was peppered with spots for the ‘Gram, including a Stranger Things installation that featured iconic moments from the Netflix show.

Odds are, you or someone you know have already spammed socials with tweets, pics, and way too many Insta-Stories.

Besides acting as the official e-wallet for #GVF2019, the Maybank booth’s phone charging facility served as a lifesaver during the festival (after draining phone juices on Stories and photos), especially for those who lost friends in the massive 20,000-strong crowd.

The Saturday night headliner on the Blue Stage was our very own Yuna, who opened with Forevermore – a nod to Malaysia – and sealed her set with Blank Marquee, a song featuring G-Eazy, from her latest album Rouge.

After that, Australian DJ Anna Lunoe was the perfect end to #GVF2019, turning the Electric Fields into one giant dance floor.