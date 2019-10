ELIZABETH Lail loved starring in Countdown, was ecstatic with the talented ensemble cast director Justin Dec surrounded her with, and was intrigued with the film’s plot about an evil app that predicts when you die.

But, if the app did exist and Lail had the opportunity to know how many years, months or minutes she had left alive, would she use it?

In an interview transcript provided by TGV Pictures, the film’s distributor in Malaysia, the American actress talks about her character Quinn as well as what it’s like to work on the sets of this horror thriller.

What was it about playing the role of Quinn that appealed to you?

“I read a lot of scripts and when Countdown came my way, it was a really solid script, it was a fun read and I connected with the relationship between Quinn and her sister (played by Anne Winters) and with Matt (Jordan Calloway).

“It had all of the pieces of the puzzle. It had horror, heart and loads of social commentary with the app.

“That was a really pleasant surprise. I thought it was funny when I was making it, but you never really know until you watch it. I was laughing all the time.”

You have some funny co-stars like comedians Tom Segura and P.J. Byrne.

“Oh, yes. They were so much fun. P.J. was always improvising so much and playing around. He was amazing to watch and with Tom, I was already a fan of his podcast.

“I’m actually going to be on his podcast. I’m very nervous. I don’t really consider myself to be a very funny person. Not at that level at least.”

Quinn is such a strong character and the audience really cheers for her when she faces life and death situations.

“I think what’s really interesting about Quinn is that I’d say she is a strong character, but in the beginning, she is really dealing with the death of her mother and is disconnected from her family.

“She managed to become a nurse, so she has strength that way. Throughout the movie, she kind of opens up more and more, and at the end, she’s able to stand in her power.”

There’s a scary scene with you in bed and a giant creepy hand comes across you.

“That was our demon. It was an actor with full make-up and prosthetics on.

“Our makeup team was incredible and in that scene, we’re actually harnessed together and they yank us really hard off the bed to give the idea he is pulling me in.

“But it just ends up with me on top of the demon (laughs).”

How reliant are you on apps? Is your phone loaded with them?

“Google Maps is my favourite app. I couldn’t live without it. I would get lost without it. I’m always amazed by my parents because they were like road tripping together with real paper maps.

“I’m kind of sad I don’t know how to read maps, but then again, I’m also happy I can turn my phone on and Google Maps can tell me where to go. I’m most dependent on that.”

There actually is an app like the Countdown app in the movie. Have you downloaded it and found out how long you have to live?

“Of course, not (laughs). Haven’t you seen what happens in the movie? We have a thread between a few of us who were on the film, and everyone else has downloaded the app.

“I’m like: ‘What are you doing?’ Have you learned nothing?’

“I’m the only one who really took the movie to heart because I have stopped downloading apps in general.”

Are you a horror movie fan?

“I am easily terrified. I’m one of those people that once I’ve seen something, I can’t unsee it. I could potentially have nightmares for a month.

“I’m a little hesitant to go into a horror film unless I’m with a lot of good friends.”

What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?

“In the seventh or eighth grade, I saw The Exorcism of Emily Rose.

“Exorcisms really freak me out. Movies about them always start with ‘this is based on true events’. To me, that means: ‘This could be you’!

“I can’t lie in my own bed without fearing that, at any moment, some unknown force is going to have its way with me.”