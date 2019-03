INSPIRATION can be as unpredictable and untimely as hiccups.

For Rozella (pix), an electro-pop artist and songwriter from Borneo, it was a foot injury from last year that inspired her to write a song about the pain and misery of love and romance.

“I injured my foot last October, and I had to be on bed rest for more than two weeks,“ said the artiste in a statement.

“The physical pain plus isolation really affected me emotionally. All I could do for the first few days was just stay in bed and cry.”

Tapping into her pain and loneliness, she “romanticised” the injury into Please Don’t Break My Heart, her latest single released on Feb 15. Her previous song, XOXO, was released in October last year.

Rozella said: “Please Don’t Break My Heart is dedicated to the hopeless romantics who see the beauty of love and romance, but aren’t willing to go through the pain and misery that comes after.”

She added that the song is also a reminder that “being in love isn’t all about the happy and sexy times, but it also comes with the worry of having your heart broken, and with ‘mistakes that you can’t rewind’.”

The track is now available on all major streaming platforms such as Spotify and Deezer.

Rozella is also passionate about raising awareness of different health conditions, disabilities, and body image issues through her social awareness platform, True Complexion.

Her latest achievement is being shortlisted for the Women of the Future Southeast Asia Award 2019 in the Arts and Culture category.