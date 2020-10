OFFERING many amazing features such as pause, rewind and fast-forward videos uninterrupted for an enhanced viewing experience, customers on the Astro Ultra Box are now able to enjoy a better viewing experience of Video On Demand (VOD) in 4K UHD, with a great entertainment slate for your whole family.

Pressing “Home” on the Astro remote will allow customers to explore the 4K UHD video on demand on “Catch-Up”, “Movies” or “Boxsets” that are part of their subscription at no additional cost.

For easy discoverability, a dedicated 4K UHD VOD rail will also be made available on the screen. Customers can also rent additional 4K UHD VOD movies from “Store” for as low as RM9 for 48 hours while Astro Best and First movies are priced at RM12 and RM17 respectively.

Among the film content lined up is Despicable Me 2, that is part of the highly entertaining Despicable Me film franchise, the Steven Spielberg classic monster thriller Jaws, the star-studded comedy Hail, Caesar! that features the likes of Josh Brolin, Jonah Hill, Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum among others, and to top it all off, customers will also be able to catch the action packed The Purge: Anarchy that stars Frank Grillo.

In the boxset side of the Astro Ultra Box is the Once In A Lifetime Session, a music documentary series that will give customers an opportunity to get an up close and personal view of a specially chosen selection of today’s most celebrated music icons, such as Moby, TLC, Noel Gallagher, George Ezra, Kasabian, One Republic and Snow Patrol.

In the “Store”, Astro Ultra Box customers will be able to purchase blockbusters such as Resident Evil: Vendetta for the adults seeking a movie with action, blood and zombies in equal measure, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse that was loved by audiences of all ages during its cinema release in 2018, and Blade Runner 2049 for those looking for a more nuanced, refined film experience.

With over 100,000 boxes installed, the well-received Astro Ultra Box is expected to grow further with

more On Demand content in 4K UHD, seeing that customers have streamed 77 million On Demand videos in the first half of the year with their access to over 50,000 On Demand titles.

The 4K UHD VOD feature on the Ultra Box is best enjoyed with the Astro & Broadband bundle, as it offers more content with high speed internet for worry free unlimited streaming.

Customers with Ultra Box will need to ensure they have a compatible 4K TV with a HDCP 2.2 HDMI to enjoy the 4K UHD content, and for optimal viewing experience, an internet speed of 30Mbps and above is recommended.

For more information, call 03 7481 8000 or visit https://www.astro.com.my/ultra.