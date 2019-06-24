Disney’s acquisition of Fox has come into effect

On March 20, 2019, The Walt Disney Company’s (TWDC) acquisition of 21st Century Fox came into effect.

The biggest and most important merger in the history of media was officially completed. Then began the careful integration process of both media giants.

As a result of the integration process, Twentieth Century Fox Films (M) Sdn Bhd (TCF Malaysia) will be shutting down operations and the present TCF Malaysia office will close after June 30, 2019.

Following this closure, TWDC Malaysia will assume responsibility for all TCF titles going forward.