Disney’s acquisition of Fox has come into effect

A woman dressed as Michael Jackson stands next to his Hollywood Walk of Fame star in Hollywood on June 23, 2019. Defiant fans are preparing to mark 10 years since Michael Jackson’s death as fascination with the King of Pop remains undimmed despite lurid claims of child sex abuse. On Hollywood’s Walk of Fame, the singer’s star continues to draw a constant scrum of selfie-snapping tourists, while nearby souvenir shops, street performers and even tattoo parlors report a brisk trade in all things Jackson. MJ/ AFP / Agustin PAULLIER