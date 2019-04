THE MALAYSIAN Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO) proved that it can perform more than just the classics with its recent presentation of Distant Worlds: Music from Final Fantasy at the Dewan Filharmonik Petronas (DFP), KLCC.

After 12 years of great music from the videogame series Final Fantasy by composer Nobuo Uematsu, Distant Worlds holds few surprises. Nevertheless, it was still a treat for admirers of both good music and the Final Fantasy video games alike.

But first, a little bit of background. Final Fantasy was intended to be the swan song for videogame company Square, which at the time was on the brink of closure, hence the name.

Thirty-two years, 15 main-numbered entries in the series, and innumerable spinoffs later, it is one of the most well-known and beloved videogame franchises.

The DFP has played host to Distant Worlds: Music from Final Fantasy twice before: once in 2012 and again in 2014.

Always a crowd-pleaser, the concert doubles as the perfect introduction to those new to the orchestral experience, and showcases the DFP and the MPO’s full range.

The hall was packed on the first day of the concert. There were as many people there to enjoy the music as they were people who were there to be seen, and people dragged there by their children or significant other.

Never have I seen so many in the concert hall taking selfies, and pictures of each other.

There was even someone who brought out a professional mirrorless camera. It was quite a spectacle. The atmosphere in the DFP was out of the ordinary.

Leading the MPO that night was none other than Grammy award-winner Arnie Roth, the conductor who worked closely with legendary composer Uematsu to make Distant Worlds: Music from Final Fantasy a reality.

This year’s Distant Worlds presentation comprised 20 songs and medleys that took the audience on an adventure through the many worlds of Final Fantasy and not just the favoured few.

The concert was enhanced by a large screen that hung above the orchestra displaying clips, cut-scenes, and names of the game from which each piece of music came from.

The extraordinary Dithyrambic Singers added its magic to the whole atmosphere.

However, most of the time, I just closed my eyes and enjoyed the beautiful music.

Distractions aside, the MPO was brilliant. Honestly, I am not a fan of Final Fantasy. I was firmly in the Xenogears camp when the Final Fantasy bandwagon took off. That said, I still enjoyed the show.

Although most of the compositions played that night were by Uematsu, some (especially the newer pieces) were composed by other greats such as Hitoshi Sakimoto, Yoko Shimomura, Masayoshi Soken, Yasunori Mitsuda, Naoshi Mizuta, and Masashi Hamauzu.

The lineup was a fantastic mix of melancholic pieces like Uematsu’s Theme of Love from Final Fantasy IV, to Sakimoto’s heroic Flash of Steel, to the fun Chocobo Medley 2012 by Uematsu, Mizuta and Hamauzu.

There were also crowd-pleasers like Uematsu’s Zanarkand from Final Fantasy X, as well as new pieces to the concert, including Uematsu’s Balamb Garden from Final Fantasy VIII.

Concerts such as this do not happen very often, and it is hoped that it would open the hearts and minds of new and loyal fans to what the DFP and MPO can do.

There is something special about a performance by the MPO in this particular concert hall.

The cosy surroundings, the excellent acoustics, and the talented orchestra, all cumulate into a unique experience where the conductor could speak directly to the audience about the music, get feedback, and even get the audience to participate in the performance.

