Don’t mess with this lady

VERY few actresses can attest to playing such a wide variety of roles the way Carla Gugino has.

A star on television (Wayward Pines, Karen Sisco, Political Animals) and film (the Spy Kids trilogy, Watchmen, Sin City, Sucker Punch), Gugino always leaves a lasting impression, no matter what type of character she plays.

However, fans would agree that her role as Daisy ‘Jett’ Kowalski in the nine-episode series Jett is her best yet. The series has already been renewed for a second season.

Jett is a thief newly released from prison and wanting to start life anew with her daughter whom she left in the care of her mysterious housemate, Maria (Elena Anaya).

However, she is still haunted by her past. When she takes on a job for gangster and one-time flame Charlie Baudelaire (Giancarlo Esposito), Jett soon discovers that she can’t trust anyone.

Old allies and the cops who try to recruit her all have their own hidden agendas, and she finds herself a mere pawn in their game. But Jett is not one who shies away from violence.

Written and directed by Sebastian Gutierrez who worked previously with Gugino on six films including Judas Kiss, Women in Trouble and Elektra Luxx, the series also stars Gil Bellows, Gentry White, Gaite Jansen, Michael Aronov, and Jodie Turner-Smith.

Currently, the actress is shooting for Gunpowder Milkshake, a film that also stars Karen Gillan, Lena Headey and Michelle Yeoh. During a tele-conference interview, the actress says she was attracted to do Jett “because I had never read a female character like [her]”.

“What I love about Jett,” she adds, “is that she doesn’t give a lot away, and it takes awhile to understand her.

“Ultimately, she is not ‘Robin Hood’ but she is very good at her job ... and pretty straight-forward, and that was something interesting about exploring that kind of woman for me.”

Gugino, who is also the executive producer of the series, says she was able to read all nine episodes of Jett before she signed on.

“It was one of the best materials I had ever read. To see where Jett begins and where she goes in the end is so compelling to me that I felt I had to play her.”

Some parts of Jett’s story are told in brief flashbacks which explain how she met a certain character and why some people are beholden to her.

Yet the more you learn about Jett’s past, the more enigmatic she becomes.

Gugino says this was deliberate on the part of Gutierrez. “Sebastian’s intention from the start was to give very little away, so that the viewer is intrigued.”

She notes that even in real life, we don’t really know everything about a person.

However, on screen, there is an inclination to reveal everything about a character.

But this does not apply to Jett. “We get glimpses of what makes Jett tick, but she remains somewhat mysterious.”

And despite being double-crossed by different parties, Jett doesn’t automatically go seeking vengeance.

“Of course, there are aspects of yourself you would bring to a character. I would love to think that I can be as cool under pressure as Jett but I am not sure that I am.”

However, Gugino adds that there have been times when she has been told she is very calm under pressure unlike most people who would have been panicking in those situations.

“Maybe, there is some Jett in me after all,” she says.

Jett airs every Saturday, same time as the US, at 10am on HBO GO and same day on Cinemax (Astro channel 412/ 432 HD) at 11am, with an encore at 10pm.