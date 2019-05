CANADIAN artist Drake took home 12 awards including Top Artist at The 2019 Billboard Music Awards the most of the ceremony that took place on May 1.

This brings the total of Billboard Awards he has won to date at 27, now the most of any artist ever

The 2019 Billboard Music Awards opened with a spectacular world premiere performance by global superstar Taylor Swift and Brendon Urie, followed by a show-stopping medley of today’s biggest hits from show host, Kelly Clarkson.

Cardi B followed Drake for most wins of the night, including Top Rap Female Artist, Top Hot 100 Song, Top Selling Song, Top Radio Song, Top Collaboration and Top Rap Song.

Her Girls Like You collaborators, Maroon 5, took home four awards including Top Hot 100 Song, Top Selling Song, Top Radio Song, and Top Collaboration.

Other multi-category winners include: Ella Mai (Top R&B Artist, Top R&B Female Artist, Top R&B Song), Ozuna (Top Latin Artist, Top Latin Album, Top Latin Song), Luke Combs (Top Country Artist, Top Country Male Artist, Top Country Album), Bad Bunny (Top Rap Song, Top Latin Song), Panic! At the Disco (Top Rock Album, Top Rock Song), Beyoncé (Top R&B Tour, Top Rap Tour), Jay-Z (Top R&B Tour, Top Rap Tour), BTS (Top Duo/Group, Top Social Artist), and The Chainsmokers (Top Dance/Electronic Artist, Top Dance/Electronic Album).

Lauren Daigle was the only artist to sweep every category she was nominated for, which included Top Christian Artist, Top Christian Album and Top Christian Song.

The two fan-voted award winners were BTS for Top Social Artist and Ariana Grande for Billboard Chart Achievement Award.

The show had jaw dropping moments from beginning to end, starting with Taylor Swift and Brendon Urie’s grand opening of the show, with their new smash hit, “Me!” in an explosion of color, which included a drum line, aerialists and flying umbrellas.

Returning host, Kelly Clarkson, then gave a hilarious opening monologue, filled with special surprise guests and of course a song or two.



Perhaps the most memorable was Madonna’s breathtaking performance with Maluma of their new song Medellin, with augmented reality technology.

ICON Award recipient Mariah Carey, showed off her pipes in a medley of her greatest hits, including A No No, Always Be My Baby, Emotions, We Belong Together, and Hero.

Host Kelly Clarkson took the stage latr in the night again, to sing her latest song Broken and Beautiful from the new family movie Ugly Dolls”.

Other performances included dance-inducing performances from K-Pop sensation BTS with Halsey, Ariana Grande, Ciara, and The Jonas Brothers, and soulful songs from Khalid Dan + Shay with Tori Kelly and Lauren Daigle.

Both Halsey and Panic! At the Disco took the stage twice in the night, performing solo and in collaborations with BTS and Taylor Swift, respectively.

Paula Abdul closed the show with a nostalgic performance, her first at an awards show in 29 years, of some of her biggest hits including Straight Up, Way That You Love Me, Vibeology, Opposites Attract, Cold Hearted, and Forever Your Girl, and proved she’s still got the moves 30 years after her debut album Forever Your Girl.

The 2019 Billboard Music Awards was aired LIVE on Blue Ant Entertainment (Unifi TV Ch 473) with a primetime encore on May 2 at 6:45pm, May 3 at 10:35pm 4 May 8:50pm, and May 5 1:30pm.