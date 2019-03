HBO Asia’s new original Taiwan drama series The World Between Us is a 10-part hour-long series that follows the lives of various people in the aftermath of a mass-shooting.

The fates of all the parties involved – the killer, the victims, the victims’ families, the media and the legal defence teams – are somehow all intertwined.

Directed by award-winning filmmaker Lin Chun-Yang, the series stars Alyssa Chia, James Wen and Wu Kang-Jen, and is based on a script by screenwriter Lu Shih-Yuan.

This series follows in the wake of HBO’s award-winning and first Taiwanese drama series, The Teenage Psychic, in 2017.

The World Between Us (below) premieres this Sunday with two back-to-back episodes from 9pm on HBO (Astro channel 411).