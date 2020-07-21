Eat and be merry

THANKS to the current pandemic, several shows are being repeated on TV channels. One of them is the fun and educational travelogue The Halal Foodie, which features comedian Papi Zak (real name Mohd Zakry Kamal) as the intrepid host.

Oddly enough there was no second season for The Halal Foodie, despite the fact that it ticked all the boxes when it came to what makes for a good TV show.

“We were planning to do a new season but it was hard to get permission to shoot. We are trying to get the team back together again,” Zak said during a meet-up recently.

The plan was to buy the rights from Go ASEAN, the network that originally commissioned and aired the show, pitch it to another channel and go from there. For season two, they wanted to travel beyond the Asean countries in which season one was set.

Oddly enough, Zak was never offered a chance to host other food shows, but instead was a judge at food contests or as a guest for restaurant openings.

Production team Dos Fellas also produced Happy Endings (with Zak as a co-host), a show that was about discovering what makes people happy.

However, doing food-related or travel shows is not his main priority.

“My passion lies in comedy. As much as I like food-related things, it gives me material I can work on. My concentration is fully on comedy, and maybe a little bit of acting if the opportunity presents itself.”

When asked what acting roles he has taken on, Zak said: “I did this Hong Kong and Malaysia collaboration. I don’t know what happened to it, but I got a Blu-ray copy of it.”

Since then, he has been busy with his own projects.

“I have been trying to get shows. I have been working on my one-hour solo stand-up comedy show which was supposed to be this year as well.

The theme is Love, and the original plan was [to perform on] Valentine’s Day.

“Other than that, I have been trying to stay active in the comedy scene, just doing livestreaming shows with fellow comedians. I have a live show called The Papi and Grumpy Show with Kavin Jay. We talk about current issues, and apparently two of the videos (one about TV systems, and one on race based politics) went viral.”

Zak, a son of a diplomat, spent most of his formative years abroad. He moved to Ohio in the United States when he was 18 to study. He had taken up International Business in university, but preferred the language side of it (he learned to speak Japanese and French), instead of the business side of lessons.

He even worked as a line cook at a thematic diner in the US, where the Mexican kitchen staff thought he was one of them. That is how he got the nickname ‘Papi’, a Spanish colloquial term of endearment.

Back home he had a stint as a radio presenter. “It helped me learn to be clear and precise on how I word my stuff when doing comedy. So my radio gig helped me with my comedy gig, which helped me with my emceeing and hosting.”

On how he ended up doing comedy, Zak recalls that he always liked to crack jokes.

“I never took anything seriously. I hate uncomfortable silences and awkward moments. I inject humour to make things entertaining. My life is about entertaining people.

“I was the fat kid in school. I didn’t want to get picked on too much, so my natural defense was humour.”

Zak landed The Halal Foodie job because the producers had worked with him before when he had been involved in a production with actor-producer Hans Isaac.

“They liked the way I ate my food,” Papi said laughing.

Unlike most food show hosts, Papi does not take dainty nibbles. He digs in and relishes whatever he is eating. In fact his production crew would often complain that he left nothing for them.

To the regular TV viewer on the other hand, he represents them. “That is the way the TV world should be. They should cast people who can carry the show. Unfortunately, the way the audiences, the producers or the channels work, they prefer to cast a pretty face.”

When asked if he ever thought about doing his own travelogues and putting them online, Zak said: “In hindsight, I think I should have been more active. It has taken a pandemic to make me realise I should branch out and do more than just comedy and TV hosting.”