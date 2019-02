A NEW featurette for the forthcoming Elton John biopic Rocketman features Taron Egerton showing off his vocal chops in the role of the British musical icon.

The video features a mix of footage from the film and interviews with the Welsh actor as well as the film’s director and music producer.

Mostly notably, Egerton is seen singing John’s famous 1971 song Tiny Dancer.

Directed by Dexter Fletcher, who finished directing the Queen and Freddie Mercury musical biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, Rocketman is set for US release in theaters on May 31 and tells the story of the breakthrough years of the British performer.

Egerton, the star of the Kingsman action movies, also appeared in the Fletcher-directed Eddie the Eagle.

He is joined in the biopic by Jamie Bell (Billy Elliot), who plays Elton John’s songwriting partner Bernie Taupin, while Richard Madden (Game Of Thrones) plays the singer’s longstanding manager John Reid. –AFP