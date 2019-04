HONG KONG superstar Ekin (pix) is no stranger to Malaysians. The face of an entire Cantopop generation, the singer-actor has ruled the world of music, cinema and television since the 1990s.

Ekin is now on his 2019 world tour and he will be making a stop at the Arena of Stars, Resorts World Genting, on June 22, for the only Malaysian date of his Along with Ekin Live Concert 2019.

This multi-talented artiste has released over 20 albums and contributed to television and movie soundtracks since the release of his debut album, Don’t Cry, in 1992.

Along the way, he has amassed a great following of fans who all know his smooth love tunes and upbeat pop songs by heart. Some of his signature tunes include Willing to Replace You, I Love You All My Life, Fireflies, and Years of Friendship.

Ekin started his showbusiness career as an actor-model in television commercials. He entered the TVB drama world after graduating from high school, notably starring in Space Shuttle 430, a children’s programme that also launched the careers of Hong Kong greats Stephen Chow and Tony Leung Chiu-Wai.

From television, Ekin then made the leap to the big screen, debuting in 1992’s Girls Without Tomorrow and then breaking out in 1996’s Young and Dangerous, a movie series about Hong Kong triads that became a regional phenomenon.

More silver screen success beckoned, with Ekin’s roles in 1998’s Storm Riders, 1999’s A Man Called Hero and 2008’s Rule No.1 earning him plenty of critical praise and awards for his acting.

Catch Ekin performing live at Genting on June 22. For more, visit the Resorts World Genting website or call 03-2718 1118.