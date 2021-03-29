Embracing diversity

Blake YAP, also known as Chinepaiyen, is the reflection of the good old saying: “Do not judge a book by its cover”.

At a glance, one would assume Yap to be like any average Malaysian Chinese. With his typical oriental features, the perception rings true but his strong passion and fluency in the Tamil language sets him apart from the rest.

Born and raised in Selangor, Yap is a Malaysian Chinese content creator and actor who produces entertainment content in Tamil to his online viewers. To date, he has gained over 1.8 million followers on TikTok and racked up more than 240 million views on the site. He even had a cameo in a 2019 romantic Kollywood movie, Comali, and a lead in a Deepavali commercial, Soya Cincau.

Yap first got into the art of storytelling in his final year of high school. Back then, he would often film parodies to music videos for his YouTube channel. In fact, he remembers a funny story behind his very first video.

“I came across Digi’s then-campaign, So Easy to be Famous. And I was like: ‘Oh, making videos. Let’s try this’. So, I rewrote the lyrics to Lady Gaga’s Telephone for the campaign.”

“I recorded the song and did the video. Somehow, I managed to get into the Top 10. That was my first exposure because, through the competition, people in my school got to know what I love to do.”

However, it was only after his interactions with his close-knit friends that he discovered his passion for the Tamil language and culture.

“I would often find myself in situations where I wouldn’t understand what they were saying. This struck me and made wonder how I was not able to speak even a few words of Tamil at the age of 17 in a multilingual country like Malaysia.”

The frustration eventually motivated him to learn the language.

He started by picking up five words a day, then moved on to watching Tamil movies with subtitles. The more he was exposed to Tamil cinema, the more he was learning.

“It made sense to me because I love to act, dance and sing, which is everything a Tamil movie has. It was the perfect combination.”

Yap has come a long way since and has built a name for himself in the scene.