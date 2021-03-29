Embracing diversity

Blake YAP, also known as Chinepaiyen, is the reflection of the good old saying: “Do not judge a book by its cover”.
At a glance, one would assume Yap to be like any average Malaysian Chinese. With his typical oriental features, the perception rings true but his strong passion and fluency in the Tamil language sets him apart from the rest.
Born and raised in Selangor, Yap is a Malaysian Chinese content creator and actor who produces entertainment content in Tamil to his online viewers. To date, he has gained over 1.8 million followers on TikTok and racked up more than 240 million views on the site. He even had a cameo in a 2019 romantic Kollywood movie, Comali, and a lead in a Deepavali commercial, Soya Cincau.
Yap first got into the art of storytelling in his final year of high school. Back then, he would often film parodies to music videos for his YouTube channel. In fact, he remembers a funny story behind his very first video.
“I came across Digi’s then-campaign, So Easy to be Famous. And I was like: ‘Oh, making videos. Let’s try this’. So, I rewrote the lyrics to Lady Gaga’s Telephone for the campaign.”
“I recorded the song and did the video. Somehow, I managed to get into the Top 10. That was my first exposure because, through the competition, people in my school got to know what I love to do.”
However, it was only after his interactions with his close-knit friends that he discovered his passion for the Tamil language and culture.
“I would often find myself in situations where I wouldn’t understand what they were saying. This struck me and made wonder how I was not able to speak even a few words of Tamil at the age of 17 in a multilingual country like Malaysia.”
The frustration eventually motivated him to learn the language.
He started by picking up five words a day, then moved on to watching Tamil movies with subtitles. The more he was exposed to Tamil cinema, the more he was learning.
“It made sense to me because I love to act, dance and sing, which is everything a Tamil movie has. It was the perfect combination.”
Yap has come a long way since and has built a name for himself in the scene.
Could you describe your creative process?
For me, the creative process behind making a video is always trying to put my spin on something that already exists. For instance, with a Tamil song, I would perform it based on how I interpret it. This is a very interesting process because you are like... will people get it? Because at the end of the day, I am coming from a place where I am learning the language and culture.
Also, I am in tune with my friends. Before I post things, I would pass it to them for approval. So, the creative process would be honouring myself, the culture, the language and the identity of being a Malaysian.
Have you faced any backlash?
Surprisingly, no. It has been 11 years since I started. My main audiences from Tamil Nadu have been nothing but supportive. And I only realised how big it was when I went to Chennai in 2018. During my trip there, I got to see the people’s reaction and I was in total shock. It was really bizarre and I felt overwhelmed. I had to learn how to receive love from the fans.
It was also during my stay that I was approached by an assistant director to be apart of the movie, Comali. Initially, I thought it was a prank. It was such a coincidence. I didn’t know the meeting was a screen test for the role. Five months later, I flew back to shoot my scene. It came full circle.
How was the experience shooting Soya Cincau?
Honestly, I was just relieved because it has been 10 years since I started making and directing my videos. I would just love someone to direct and shoot me. So, when that opportunity came, I grabbed it. Finally, there was a role that was in line with my values and what I do. To me, this was the epitome of what Malaysia is. So, the fact that I got to be apart of it was great.
What inspired you to start your own production house, Blaqurium Productions?
I think it started as a joke. Back then, everyone had their name for their production house. But I created it to create more creative opportunities. Not just for myself but also others. The production house operates on a freelance basis.
Whoever wants to be a part of the production, they are welcome. I am glad and honoured to teach individuals with ‘no experience’ in this field. To me, what matters is your interest and passion. If you have that, we are open to have you on board.
What are your future plans?
I am hoping to shoot an upcoming Tamil movie that I have been scheduled to appear in. However due to the pandemic, things have been delayed.
So, I am just hoping for the best. In the meantime, I am trying to pace myself to avoid another burnout. I am just trying to remind myself that it is okay to take a step back and relax.