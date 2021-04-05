Emerging from the pit of adversity

PUBLIC mental breakdown among pop stars is a frequent occurrence in the history of pop music. From starlets like Britney Spears to Lindsay Lohan, the pressures of being a pop star can be overwhelming.

And male singers are no exception. One such male musician who has gone through this is Justin Bieber.

In 2013, Bieber found himself in the headlines for his bizarre behaviour. Although it was not known at that point in time, Bieber was actually experiencing mental health issues such as anxiety and depression. Bieber recalls the tough time in a previous Instagram post in 2019.

“It’s hard to get out of bed in the morning ... when it feels like there’s trouble after trouble after trouble. Sometimes, it can even get to the point where you don’t even want to live anymore. Where you feel like it’s never going to change.”

Fortunately, Bieber turned things around with the help of his faith, support from friends and family, and his wife Hailey Baldwin.

Following his public breakdown, Bieber has since matured and grown as an individual and musician. We see this in his latest record, Justice, a 16-track album (standard edition), where Bieber details his journey navigating fame and fortune, overcoming mental health issues and professing his love for his wife Hailey.

Starting his sixth studio album, Bieber begins with the ballad, 2 Much. Produced by Skrillex, the track speaks of his love for his wife with lyrics like “I say I love you under my breath. More times than you can digest. Cause eternity with you ain’t long enough. Two seconds without you’s like two months.”

This theme of romance is repeated throughout the album. Although the nature of the ballad is romantic and progressive, the track fails to create much impact as the opening song. Its slow tempo and short duration makes it sound like an interlude. Hence, it does not provide much substance for the album.

In fact, 2 Much does not showcase much of Bieber’s talent as an artiste. And the opening speech by the great Martin Luther King does not help the song either. Nevertheless, he makes it up with tracks like As I am, Hold On, and Peaches.

For instance, in As I am, Bieber explores the aspect of acceptance in a romantic relationship. Many times, in pop songs, the realism of a romantic relationship is not discussed. Rather, it is sung based on fantasies.

Hence, it is refreshing to see Bieber take on a more mature approach for this album. Another equally sentimental single is Hold On, where he sings of hope in times of trouble. In a time like this, its lyrics hold weight as it resonates well with the current situation. I even dare say it gives hope to listeners to persevere through the pandemic.

Although the majority of the album contains inspirational and mature tunes, Bieber still shows a fun side of him with Peaches. Its catchy beat, fun lyrics, and entertaining video is a good escape for listeners.

All in all, Justice is a gift and evolution from the Canadian singer. After all the years of turmoil, it is inspiring to see him evolve and turn his pain into inspiring art. Justice is a good reflection of how far he has come.