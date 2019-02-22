Faking a life

JUST how far would you go to regain your reputation?



That question is at the heart of the dark comedy Can You Ever Forgive Me?, which stars Melissa McCarthy as celebrity biographer-turner-forger Lee Israel.

The film, which is based on the book of the same name written by Israel herself, showcases this actress’ talent beyond comedic roles.

Israel made her living in the 1970’s and 80’s profiling the likes of Katherine Hepburn, Tallulah Bankhead, Estee Lauder, and journalist Dorothy Kilgallen.

When her books stop selling, a dead-broke and desperate Israel starts counterfeiting celebrity letters (using ingeniously believable words and witticisms of the legendary figures she admired) and is soon plunged into a life of crime, theft and deception.

By finding success in the marketplace with her flawless forgeries, Israel finally gained validation but also attention from the FBI.

But when her business grew too hot for her to handle alone, she brought an accomplice into her scheme, the larcenous street hustler Jack Hock.

Directed by Marielle Heller, the film also stars Richard E. Grant as Hock, as well as Dolly Wells, Jane Curtin and Ben Falcone.

For their performances, McCarthy and Grant earned the best actress and best supporting actor nominations respectively for the upcoming 91st Academy Awards that will he held on Feb 24.

Can You Ever Forgive Me? will be screened at selected GSC Cinemas starting Feb 28.

In a transcript provided by 20th Century Fox, McCarthy talks about her role.

She explained: “The very first time I read the script, I was not that far in and I thought; I really love her. And I don’t know why.

“Cause I thought, ‘oh she’s so challenging, and she’s so petty’, and yet I found myself still rooting for her and still really feeling like I know that so much of this is part of a defense mechanism.

“I don’t know, it made me see kind of the mechanism behind the behaviour if that makes sense and I found it very endearing,“

On playing her character, McCarthy said: “Well, it was tricky. I mean especially playing someone who is a you know; was a real person, there’s an added level of pressure in that. I really worried about doing her justice and doing her in a way that she would not be irritated with me for how I played it.

“What was interesting was there is very, very little out there. You know, she was not someone who wanted to talk about herself, show herself. She wanted the focus to be on her writing.

“So, it was reading her books, it was getting stories. I was lucky enough that two of our producers knew her quite well.

“Then along the way, the people that I knew, knew her, I was always asking for stories. They always had stories and it always had a wonderful combination of being challenging, being caustic, and yet some kind of whit that came in at the end or through a side.”

While McCarthy has a reference point for her character, she said her co-star Grant had very little to go on for his role as the amoral Jack Hock.

“Richard really conjured him from almost nothing, you know?

“And yet I still feel like he [created] such a beautiful three-dimensional Jack that gave so much to the story, and so much to me as the other actors.

“I feel really like that, you know that’s who I got to do this with. Richard always describes Jack as quite the Labrador.

“Just coming back, bringing the bone back, even if you don’t want it, still playing fetch ...

“And Lee, I always said she was like an armadillo. Just the shell was up, and she’s just always building up things to protect herself.

“ And you know they’re both so lonely.

“And at some point, you just need someone to see you. And I think they met at exactly the right point, where they just needed someone to see who they really were and to not judge them for it.

“It’s a very unlikely pair. I think it’s an unlikely love story.

“To me like the Lee and Jack story is a lovely; is a beautiful love story about you know just needing other people.

“I think anybody can relate to that.”