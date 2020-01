EVERY generation has its own male musical idol, and for millions of fans worldwide and in Malaysia, Ronan Keating is that man.

The lead singer of one of the most successful boybands of the 1990s – Boyzone – Keating has also established himself as a hitmaker in his own right, continuing to perform dreamy love songs in his solo career.

So, it is entirely appropriate that Keating will be spending Valentine’s Day 2020 with his legion of adoring fans at Resorts World Genting for the one-night-only LOVE AT 6118 – A Valentine’s Special with Ronan Keating concert.

Born in Dublin in 1977, Keating continues a grand tradition of Irish musicians that have found global success, ranging from supergroups such as U2 and The Corrs, to solo female performers like Enya and Sinead O’Connor.

An audition to create the ‘Irish Take That’ in 1993 saw Keating signed by pop music manager and svengali Louis Walsh to his newest manufactured band. The band’s name? Boyzone.

Focusing on the pop-infused love songs and upbeat tunes that had made English boyband Take That superstars, Boyzone had their first taste of success with their cover of the Osmonds’ Love Me For A Reason, which hit number 2 on the UK singles chart and allowed their debut album Said and Done to top the charts. Success then came hard and fast.

Boyzone’s second album A Different Beat yielded their first number 1 single, a cover of the Bee Gees’ Words, followed by some of their most recognisable hits in the album Where We Belong – the Andrew Lloyd Webber-penned No Matter What and the megahit Picture of You, which won an Ivor Novello award for best songwriting for Keating.

In 1999, having eclipsed Take That in success, members of Boyzone started pursuing different projects. As the lead man, Keating struck gold when his debut solo single – a cover of Alison Krauss’ When You Say Nothing At All from the movie Notting Hill – hit number 1 on the Irish and UK singles chart.

While Keating was preparing his debut album – Ronan, which sold an incredible 4.4 million copies worldwide – he also had a hand in creating another Irish super boyband, co-managing Westlife with his mentor Louis Walsh.

With ten solo albums under his belt, Keating has also found time to reunite with Boyzone in 2008, continuing on as a group following the tragic death of member Stephen Gately. For Keating himself, 2020 will mark almost three decades of continued success.

His brand of polished pop cover versions of familiar hits such as If Tomorrow Never Comes, I Hope You Dance, Father and Son, Iris, Baby Can I Hold You and You Needed Me – along with original hits such as Life Is A Rollercoaster – are still as popular today as they were when they were first released.

All this, and more, will be featured as he returns to Resorts World Genting once again.

Keating will perform at the Arena of Stars on Feb 14.