Fargo season four cast announced

THE FOURTH instalment of the Golden Globe and Emmy winning limited series will be set in 1950, with a cast led by Chris Rock.

Each season of the anthology series adaptation of the iconic Coen Brothers film revolves around a different storyline.

Season four of Fargo will chronicle the rivalry between two gangs in Kansas City, Missouri – one Italian, one African-American. As part of a peace deal, the two gangs trade their youngest sons.

Chris Rock plays the head of the African-American family, who, having surrendered his youngest boy to his enemy, must raise his rival’s son as his own. But when the head of the Kansas City mafia dies in hospital, everything changes.

FX announced today that Jack Huston, Jason Schwartzman, Ben Whishaw, Jessie Buckley, Salvatore Esposito, Jeremie Harris, Gaetano Bruno , Anji White, Francesco Acquaroli, E’myri Crutchfield, Amber Midthunder and musician Andrew Bird would be joining Rock in season four.

Fargo season four begins production in Chicago this fall and is set to air in 2020. Noah Hawley will return as showrunner, writer and director, while Joel Coen, Ethan Coen and Warren Littlefield serve as executive producers.- AFP