ASTRO TV subscribers wanting tickets to see Cantopop superstar Andy Lau in concert at the Axiata Arena Bukit Jalil in September can take advantage of the special priority booking available from now until tomorrow.

The concert tickets are limited to four per Astro subscriber, and on a first-come-first-served basis.

Lau’s My Love World Tour (below) premiered last December at the Hong Kong Coliseum.

For his shows in Kuala Lumpur, the singer-actor will be performing three shows – on Sept 13, 14 and 15 at 8pm. The shows mark the 56-year-old’s return for a concert after a 14-year hiatus.

Fans can expect a world-class production with a stage designed by Stufish Entertainment Architects. Built with two connected runways, the stage is equipped with state-of-the-art audio-visual systems and spectacular pyro effects.

It also uses Serapid’s fully-computerised platforms to move the singer up mid-air for better audience engagement.

There will also be 20 laser projectors to present a full-dome art projection on sky screens measuring 54 metres in circumference, which will cover more than half of the arena.

The shows will also feature two iconic Andy mascots, as well as jaw-dropping stage props and a My Love sculpture inspired and designed by popular contemporary sculptor Yulong Huang.

My Love Andy Lau World Tour Kuala Lumpur 2019 concert is presented by Allianz Malaysia and SP Setia, and organised by Star Planet and Focus Entertainment.

Concert tickets will officially go on sale on June 18 from 11am onwards at www.myticket.asia.

For more, visit the Star Planet website.