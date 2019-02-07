First look Game of Thrones Season 8 images

HBO has released a cache of new images from the final season of Game of Thrones, as the eighth and final instalment of the popular fantasy series approaches its highly-anticipated premiere date on April 14.

The Season 7 finale– which aired way back in August 27, 2017 –left global fans champing at the bit for more of the show, which has taken TV by storm with its heady mix of action, adventure, medieval fantasy, lust and gore; and these photos have only served to heighten the excitement over what’s to come for the loved and loathed heroes and villains of Westeros.

While the images are only tight-framed, portrait, character shots –and as such reveal next to nothing about what to expect in the the six-episode saga that is to make up Game of Thrones Season 8 –they do offer some confirmation of who will feature (and is still living) when the series resumes; namely: Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, Arya, Bran, and Sansa Stark, Queen Cersei Lannister, Jaime and Tyrion Lannister, Ser Davos Seaworth, Sam, Brienne of Tarth and Varys.

Regardless – these images are sure to stir up some food for thought over what’s to come in the GOT finale – at least until the Season 8 trailer is unleashed. David Benioff & D.B. Weiss, David Nutter and Miguel Sapochnik are the directors for the new season, with Benioff & Weiss also involved in writing for the final instalment, along with Bryan Cogman and Dave Hill.

Get a first look at the “Game of Thrones” Season 8 photos here: http://www.makinggameofthrones.com/production-diary/new-photos-season-8-daenerys-jon-snow