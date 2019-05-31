First trailer for The Goldfinch

THE WARNER Bros. and Amazon Studios adaptation of Donna Tartt’s bestselling novel stars Nicole Kidman and Ansel Elgort.

The film is directed by John Crowley (Brooklyn), and also stars Sarah Paulson, Jeffrey Wright, Luke Wilson, Denis O’Hare, Finn Wolfhard, Aneurin Barnard and Oakes Fegley.

Donna Tartt’s coming-of-age novel received the 2014 Pulitzer Prize and the Andrew Carnegie Medal for Excellence in Fiction. The screenplay was written by Oscar nominee Peter Straughan.

The plot follows Theodore “Theo” Decker (played by Fegley when younger and Elgort when older), whose mother is killed in a bombing at the Metropolitan Museum of Art when he is 13.

While escaping the debris, he takes with him a tiny Dutch Golden Age painting by Carel Fabritius called The Goldfinch, which becomes a source of hope for him as his life changes dramatically.

The Goldfinch is set for release September 13. - AFP