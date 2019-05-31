First trailer for The Goldfinch

In this file photo taken on March 22, 2019 US music artist R. Kelly (C) holds a card and a rose he received from fans as he leaves the George N. Leighton Criminal Court Building after a hearing for his sex abuse case in Chicago, Illinois. Chicago prosecutors on May 30, 2019 filed 11 felony sex crime charges against R&B superstar R. Kelly, in what his lawyer said was a refiling of counts from an existing case. Kelly is already facing 10 felony charges, filed in February, for the alleged abuse of four women. / AFP / Joshua Lott