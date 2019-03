GET READY for some side-splitting laughs from our own queen of comedy Joanne Kam and Shamaine Othman as they bring on The POMPuan Show, held in conjunction with International Women’s Day this Friday.

Aiding Kam and Shamaine to bring the house down are singers-actresses Nadia Aqilah and Chelsia Ng as well as rising comedy star Filzah Azmi.

Presented by LOL Events, The POMPuan Show – a play on the word ‘pomp’ and Malay word ‘perempuan’ – is happening at The Platform, Menara Ken, Kuala Lumpur, this Friday (March 8) and Saturday at 8.30pm.

On how the idea for the show came about, Shamaine (who is co-directing the show with Kam) explained: “I’’ve worked with Joanne since 2012. Over the years, both of us have done stand-up comedy, sketch comedy, comedy song and dance – together and individually.

“This year, we wanted to test a female-themed comedy variety show as we had never done one before.”

As to how The POMPuan Show is different from other women-centric shows out there, Shamaine said: “We’ve had all female standup shows and all-female music showcase but never both together. Plus, we’ve added comedy skits in too.

“The show will explore issues women celebrate and fight for every day but with humour!”

She added that they wanted a mix of not just comedians so they invited Ng and Nadia who are not only great singers but also good comedy actors.

As for Filzah, Shamaine said: “She is one of the new BM standup comedians; we love her ‘try anything vibe’ and she is hilarious! She is a talent to watch out for!”

Shamaine said there is a possibility that The POMPuan Show will be staged annually and possibly feature new players.

“We hope audiences enjoy themselves at the show and they want to come back for more.”

So can guys come? “Of course!” said Shamaine.

In addition, part of the proceeds from the ticket sales for the show will be donated to Mercy Malaysia to assist its medical programmes for women refugees in Malaysia.

For tickets, go to the Proticket Malaysia website.