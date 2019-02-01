Flynn to play Bowie

BEAST star Johnny Flynn will play a young Davie Bowie in the upcoming UK feature film Stardust.

Jena Malone (The Hunger Games) is also attached to play Bowie’s wife Angie.

Marc Maron (GLOW) will play Bowie’s record company publicist.

Emmy award-winning filmmaker Gabriel Range (Death Of A President) will direct from a script by Christopher Bell.

Stardust will chronicle the young David Bowie’s first visit to the US in 1971, which inspired the invention of his iconic alter ego Ziggy Stardust, and follow the rise of the legendary musician.

The project’s soundtrack will feature several Bowie performances.

Musician and actor Flynn (Genius, Vanity Fair) will next be seen in Working Title’s upcoming adaptation of Jane Austen’s Emma.-AFP