IRISH boyband Boyzone bade a proper farewell to fans last Friday night when it performed for the last time in the country at Malawati Stadium, Shah Alam.

This second and final Thank You and Goodnight Farewell Tour stop here follows the group’s 25th-anniversary tour stop here at Axiata Arena Bukit Jalil last year.

Boyzone’s Keith Duffy, Ronan Keating, Michael Graham, and Shane Lynch made the night about creating new moments, while paying tribute to late bandmate Stephen Gately who passed away in 2009, and to whom its last album is dedicated.

It seemed the mostly older fans enjoyed the trip down memory lane.

Fans also received a double-dose of boy band fever with Boyzone’s guest performer Brian McFadden. The former Westlife member was dressed casually in jeans and T-shirt, and warmed the crowd with Westlife hits My Love and Uptown Girl.

McFadden even walked into the crowd, mic in hand, unaffected by the visibly excited crowd of concertgoers.

When they finally took to the stage, the four members of Boyzone – like true seasoned entertainers – were able to bring fans to their feet, with Duffy welcoming them to approach the front of the stage.

The party only turned merrier from there, sprinkled with witty remarks and jokes from the men.

Couples young and old, and even families with children, grooved to the mostly romantic hits of the 90s.

Every song played that night was an ode to its prime as Boyzone, except for one track, Dream, from its 2018 album, Thank You and Goodnight.

The track features vocals from the late Gately, whose 10-year death anniversary will be this October.

During the song, a bright beam of white light shot from the centre of the stage as Keating, Duffy, Lynch, and Graham stood in a circle around it, heads bowed in respect.

Duffy explained: “It was 10 years ago, the guys and I made a pact that, whatever show we do together as Boyzone, we will always take a moment out in the show to celebrate Stevie’s life, to remember his personality, and his colour, and his flair, and his talent.

“So, thank you for allowing us to have that little moment for Stephen.”

He added that the stage light “signifies that Stephen is with us on stage”.

Duffy also later shared a personal connection with the track Father and Son, which he later performed.

The band were set to debut the song in 1995 on the British television show Top of the Pops, when Duffy received a phone call while backstage.

Duffy told the crowd: “[The] phone rang and it was a young lady called Lisa on the other end of the phone, and the phone call was for me, and she told me that day, that I was going to be a daddy for the first time.”

Duffy said: “The ironic part of the story is that the song we were actually singing that day was called Father and Son.”

Ending the night with their signature pop hit Picture of You, it’s safe to say Boyzone swept fans off their feet one last time.

In an interview with the media prior to the concert, Ronan Keating – Boyzone’s youngest member who joined the group aged just 16 in 1993 – voiced out that the band has got “lots of great moments”.

He added that they were “blessed from the time we got together”.

He said: “It was incredible for us, the five of us. The 90s were just flooded with good times, good memories [and] good news,” adding that when the band broke up in 1999, it was “a shock to the system”.

Shane Lynch said that after “living this incredible life, this journey for this amount of years (26 years as Boyzone), the fun of growing up together will be missed.

Their time together also means that the band has developed a “special sense of humour among each other since we began,” said third member Michael Graham.

He added with a laugh: “Only we understand these little kinds of, as they say, in-house jokes between each other.”

At its final series of concerts, the band kept its promise – to the delight of the appropriate crowd – of playing its best hits from the era.

Final member Keith Duffy explained that the pop group just “like to sing songs to make people happy”.

He said: “Whether it’ll be walking down the aisle, or their first dance when they get married, and sometimes it’s sad ... if a family member is on [his/her] last days, they play [the person’s] favourite songs, their favourite Boyzone songs.”

As Duffy put it before heading off: “That’s really what music is about.

“It’s giving you the opportunity to be happy in the moment, and then, later on, to remember that particular moment and to bring you back there.”