Free Captain Marvel screenings to celebrate Women’s Day

TGV CINEMAS is offering the perfect girls’ night out this International Women’s Day.

The cinema chain is giving away passes to a screening of Marvel Studios’ Captain Marvel.

An exclusive for-ladies-only event, these screenings will be happening on March 8, 8pm at all TGV Cinemas locations nationwide.

Redemptions are available from 10am to 7pm at TGV’s ticket counters on the same day, while stocks last.

“The idea is to help people connect to a strong female icon on the big screen. We are fortunate to have a growing number of female role models in media, as we celebrate more diversity in the world of entertainment,“ said Kabir Ariff Sultan, General Manager of Marketing & Operations.

On the same day at 8.00pm, TGV 1 Utama will be hosting a private event with some iconic Malaysian ladies.

Moderated by Deborah Henry the panel will consist of Cheong Jun Hoong (Malaysia’s first world diving champion), Xandria Ooi (Happiness Ambassador/Writer) and Fam Li Ying (Partnership Development Manager of Teach for Malaysia).

The event aims to bring together a crowd to share their journeys of empowerment and success.

This is in line with TGV Cinemas’ aim to deliver more than just movies.