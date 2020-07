SYAHIR SHAFEIN looks like a character off the cover of a Mills and Boon romantic novel – tall, dark and handsome. He has certainly made good use of his good looks by venturing into the world of modelling. “I did not become a model because I was searching for fame,” says the 25-year-old Syahir, who was born in Kelantan and raised in Kuala Lumpur. “I was an introvert and shy. I do not have good communication skills, especially with strangers. I feel modelling would help me come out of my comfort zone. It would build more confidence in me to face the crowd.” His modelling career happened accidentally. He was studying for a diploma in Business Management. His journey as a model began in 2016 when he was scouted to play an extra for the hit sports movie Ola Bola. “I was playing football for my college,” he says. “The talent scout approached me when he saw me playing football in the field.”

- COURTESY OF SYAHIR SHAFEIN

Looking for a new adventure, he took up the offer. On the film set, many people advised him to take advantage of his height and try his luck at modelling. He took their advice and participated in a handful of runway shows and photoshoots. He even took part in the Zalora Model Search in 2018 where he won for Best Portrait, and the Men’s Folio Model Search in 2019 where he emerged among the top six. To expand his horizons, last year he signed up with a modelling agency in Jakarta, Indonesia. He was based in Jakarta for six months, constantly working. “I gained a lot of experience while I was working in Jakarta,” he says. “It has a more vibrant modelling scene.” This year, he decided to take up acting to expand his portfolio. “If I stayed in Indonesia and wanted to act in Indonesian films, I would have to learn to speak Bahasa Indonesia, and it would take some time for me to master the language,” he says. “I decided to return home where I speak the language more fluently.”

- COURTESY OF SYAHIR SHAFEIN

He is fully aware that some prominent models have tried their hand at acting and failed miserably. He wants to avoid a similar failure at all cost. For starters, he took two months of acting classes under prominent theatre artist and acting coach Fazleena Hishamuddin. “I understand acting is totally different from modelling,” he says. “Acting requires you to be emotional. I am willing to start from the bottom, going for auditions and meeting with rejection. You learn from rejection.” He even took up a non-speaking role in the TV series Ombak Rindu under the direction of Osman Ali, which also starred huge names in the industry such as Remy Ishak, Izara Aishah, Diana Danielle and Uqasha Senrose. “It gave me the chance to observe what is happening on the set and to learn from others,” he said. His first speaking role came last year in the TV series Chandelier under the direction of Michael Ang, where he played a character called Awal. “I want to build my portfolio and my experience slowly,” he says. “I do not want to rush it and get a good role, but be horrible in it.” Strangely enough, he feels he is better suited to play a villain rather than a romantic role. “I love action movies,” he says. “I think negative roles are more interesting. They always have the best lines. I do not think I can play romantic roles well because I am not a romantic person in real life.”

- HAFIZ SOHAIMI/THESUN

His other reason for getting into acting is for him to grow as a person. “I want to put some colour into my character, and I believe acting will achieve this aim. In acting, you have to be expressive.” When he is not acting or modelling, you will see him hitting the gym four times a week. “I really do not have a diet plan,” he says. “I have a high metabolism. I do not put on weight easily. Besides, I never overeat.” He has also started an online food and beverage business called Big Mouth, where he sells kek lapis from Sarawak, as well as kek buah and lemang. “In future I want to supply my products to petrol stations and mini markets,” he says. Currently, he is single and not interested in finding a partner. He wants to concentrate on building his career first. When asked what his dream girl should be like, he said: “She must be tall, soft spoken, well mannered and respectful of elderly people. When you can respect elderly people, it shows that you have good character.”