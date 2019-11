ON ITS first weekend in theaters, the long-awaited sequel to the magical adventures of Elsa and Anna has enjoyed a prodigious launch with US$350 million in sales worldwide. Frozen 2 has set a new record for the highest-grossing opening for an animated film.

Released in 38 territories at the weekend, Frozen 2 has already taken in US$350.2 million around the globe, according to the latest figures from ComScore. In North America, Disney’s animated film totaled US$127 million, ahead of China’s US$53 million.

The new feature is also a success in Korea (US$31.5 million), Japan (US$18.2 million), Great Britain (US$17.8 million), Germany (US$14.9 million), France (US$13.4 million), Mexico (US$9.3 million), Indonesia (US$6.2 million), the Philippines (US$6.1 million) and Spain (US$5.8 million).

Frozen 2 now tops the rankings for the highest grossing launch of an animated movie, if you do not take into account the latest live-action version of The Lion King, ahead of the Incredibles 2 (US$242 million) and Toy Story 4 (US$240.9 million).

Of course the original 2013 Frozen was one of the biggest successes in the history of animated film with close to US$1.3 billion in sales.

Far behind, Ford v Ferrari, last week’s world box-office leader, is now placed second with US$30.7 million.

Released only in the US and Canada, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood with Tom Hanks has entered directly in third place with US$13.5 million dollars.

The world box-office top 10 (in millions of dollars): Frozen 2 –US$350.2 million; Ford v Ferrari – US$30.7 million; A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood – US$13.5 million; Manhattan Lockdown – US$12 million; Joker – US$10.4 million; Midway – US$10.1 million; Last Christmas –US$9.7 million; Charlie’s Angels – US$7.8 million; Maleficent: Mistress of Evil – US$7.1 million; and Terminator: Dark Fate– US$6.8 million. - AFP