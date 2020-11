FANS of Malaysian musical duo FS (Fuying & Sam) can look forward to their FS ∞ Infinity Global Exclusive Online Music Live, that will be broadcast free on social entertainment platform Yippi on Nov 28 at 8.30pm.

The FS ∞ Infinity Global Exclusive Online Music Live is in conjunction with the duo’s eighth anniversary and is dedicated to all the fans and partners who have supported and helped make their musical journey over the years possible.

In a press statement, FS said, “Previously in our concerts, we performed mainly our own songs, but for this FS ∞ Infinity Global Exclusive Online Music Live, we will be performing more cover songs.

“There will be a medley of iconic evergreen songs and songs in different languages to cater to the wider global audiences who tune in and enjoy the overall experience.”

FS added, “This live concert is definitely a new experience for us but we will work hard and give our best to bring happiness, love and hope through our music selection”.

FS have also invited their friends – Ribbon Ooi and Jeryl Lee as their special guests. “In the past 8 years, it has been our privilege to collaborate with many singers and to commemorate our journey by being able to invite our friends Ribbon Ooi and Jeryl Lee as our special guests.

“We worked with the multi-talented Ribbon Ooi in the past and have become good friends. In addition we also have our super talented ‘little sister’ Jeryl Lee to further enhance the live show.”

FS ∞ Infinity Global Exclusive Online Music Live is organized by RAM Entertainment with support from Yippi and Day One Day One Noodles.