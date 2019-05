ACCLAIMED British filmmaker Jeanie Finlay was embedded on the sets of the hit HBO series Game Of Thrones, chronicling the creation of the show’s most ambitious and complicated season.

The feature documentary, Game of Thrones: The Last Watch will debut in Asia same time as the US on May 27 (one week after the series finale) at 9am, exclusively on HBO (Astro Channel 411 / 431 HD).

The documentary delves deep into the mud and blood to reveal the tears and triumphs involved in the challenge of bringing the fantasy world of Westeros to life in the very real studios, fields and car-parks of Northern Ireland.

Game Of Thrones: The Last Watch will also have a same day encore at 10pm and will be available on HBO On Demand (via Astro GO).

More than just a behind-the-scenes documentary Game Of Thrones :The Last Watch is a funny, heart-breaking story, told with wit and intimacy, about the bittersweet pleasures of what it means to create a world – and then have to say goodbye to it.

Jeanie Finlay’s previous credits include the documentaries Seahorse, Orion: The Man Who Would Be King, Pantomime, The Great Hip Hop Hoax, Sound It Out and Goth Cruise.

Game Of Thrones: The Last Watch is her eighth feature film.