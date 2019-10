THE FILM adaptation of the 2012 Booker Prize shortlisted novel The Garden of Evening Mists (TGOEM) by Malaysian author Tan Twan Eng has received nine nominations for the upcoming 56th Golden Horse Awards that will be held on Nov 23 in Taipei.

TGOEM was nominated for; Best Narrative Feature (Astro Shaw Sdn. Bhd.,HBO Asia), Best Director (Tom Shu-yu Lin), Best Leading Actress (Sinje Lee), Best Adapted Screenplay (Richard Smith), Best Cinematography (Kartik Vijay), Best Art Direction (Penny Pei-ling Tsai, Lum Heng-soon, Chen Hsuan-shao), Best Makeup & Costume Design (Nikki Gooley, Biby CHOW, Penny Pei-ling Tsai, Nina Edwards), Best Original Film Score (Onn San), and Best Film Editing (Soo Mun-thye).

TGOEM is presented by Astro Shaw and HBO Asia with support from the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (FINAS) in association with CJ Entertainment.

TGOEM will have its world premiere at the 24th Busan International Film Festival on the Oct 4th, 2019 at the Busan Cinema Center Haneulyeon Theater with Tom Lin and Sinje Lee in attendance.

The Garden of Evening Mists Gardens will also be screened at the Hong Kong Asian Film Festival as a “Gala Presentation” with screenings to take place from Nov 14-16 and is slated to debut in Malaysian cinemas in January 2020.