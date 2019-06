MEET the powerful dance-and-vocal five-member girl group from Japan, Dear Kiss (pix), this month.

Saki, Miiwa, Rikako, Nonoko, and Maho, will be performing for their fans here during a meet-and-greet session on June 22 and 23 at Live Fact in Petaling Jaya.

Dear Kiss had its debut in April 2016, and appeared on Tokyo Idol Festival – one of the biggest idol events – four months later.

The group performed its first live concert at Shinjuku Blaze in August that year, where its challenging stage performance of mixing dance and vocals has put the girls in the public’s eye.

This has led to appearances for Dear Kiss at events in Singapore and Hong Kong.

For more on the group’s visit in Malaysia, visit the Dear Kiss website.