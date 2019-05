THREE well-known Asian divas – Frances Yip, Elisa Chan, and Maria Cordero – are returning to Resorts World Genting’s Arena of Stars on Aug 10 to entertain fans yet again – this time, for their Crazy Funny Asian Divas show.

Each a legend in her own right, these three superstars first performed together as a trio in 2009 at the Hong Kong Coliseum, cementing a rapport that has endured over the years as they travelled the world together.

Yip, Chan and Cordero have also joined forces many times over the years at Resorts World Genting, including coming together to usher in the Chinese New Year in February.

Yip also celebrated her birthday at the Arena of Stars with a concert for her fans, the Happy 70th Francis Live in Genting concert, last year.

The Hong Kong Cantopop diva has recorded over 80 albums in various languages including Cantonese, Mandarin, English, Japanese, Malay and Thai.

But she is best known for one of Cantopop’s most instantly-recognisable tunes – Shanghai Beach – the theme song from iconic TVB TV series The Bund, starring Hong Kong megastar Chow Yun-Fat.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong songstress Chan is recognised for her numerous collaborations with the late great Leslie Cheung,

Her career began in the 1970s as the lead vocalist of the pop group The New Topnotes, before going solo in the early 1980s.

Among some of her well-known songs are Silently Waiting, Platinum Lift, Stardust on a Starry Night, It’s Tonight and The Wind is Cold.

Macanese superstar Cordero is not only a singer but also an actress, radio personality and TV show host. So expect to be entertained by not only her signature tunes such as Wasted Breath, The Light of Friendship, and Mama, I Love You, but also her razor-sharp wit.

For more on the Crazy Funny Asian Divas show, visit the Resorts World Genting website.