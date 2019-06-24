Get early bird tickets for Marvel Studios: Ten Years of Heroes

GET your early bird tickets to the Marvel Studios: Ten Years of Heroes exhibition today and experience a decade of Marvel Cinematic Universe first hand at Pavilion KL from June 28 to October 27.

Buy your tickets between now and July 7 to enjoy a 10% discount across all ticket categories.

For Malaysian residence ticket prices start at RM28 for children between 2 and 12 years old, and RM48 for adults. Tickets for non-Malaysian residence will cost RM10 more. Tickets are now on sale at www.marvelexhibition.my