Get in on the #LoveMalaysia event

THE STORYTELLING duo of singer-songwriter Juwita Suwito and writer-storyteller Gina Yap Lai Yoong are kickstarting their inaugural #LoveMalaysia on-ground event series this Wednesday at 6pm at the YWCA Kuala Lumpur.

#LoveMalaysia opens with a screening of #WarisanSandakan, part of the duo’s Songs & Stories joint initiative, which they have been spearheading since 2016.

The initiative aims to discover inspiration in everyday people and places throughout Malaysia, and serves to highlight and share our land’s intangible resources and riches.

#WarisanSandakan (launched in Jan 2017) has proven to be the initiative’s most popular series.

The seven-episode series looks at conservation efforts in Sandakan, including on the sun bears, whose stories were captured at the internationally-known Bornean Sun Bear Conservation Centre (BSBCC).

“We invite everyone to come and discover more about sun bears, orangutans, turtles and our other forms of national heritage in Sandakan,” says Juwita.

“Admission is free, as we believe in sharing unnoticed Malaysian stories to cultivate a deeper understanding and love for our beloved country.”

Yap adds: “Through the screening, we hope to spark conversations about all the good things that Malaysia has.

“If we’re going to post about Malaysia on social media ... let us add value to our postings by leveraging on what’s happening to share more knowledge of our country.”

Besides the screening, there will also be hands-on activities, such as reading stories that ‘were best captured written’, and samplings of UFO tarts (a traditional Sandakan delicacy).

The #WarisanSandakan series also features fellow storytellers Jennifer Thompson and Zamil Idris.

For more, visit the Songs & Stories Facebook page.