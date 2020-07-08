Getting back in groove

While some of us looked upon it as an extended holiday, others saw the recent movement control order (MCO) as a chance to learn new things or to improve on our skills.
Singer-songwriter and actor Henley Hii has been busy spending his time at home being productive, in more ways than one.
He told us that he has improved his cooking skills, especially when it comes to making Japanese omelettes, and that he now makes chocolate chip cookies that are to die for.
He has also recorded several cover versions of several of his favourite songs, which are available on his Instagram profile.
“I recorded seven songs, some Chinese, English and Malay songs,” said Hii during an interview over the phone.
He also recently held an online concert with his band on June 26.
By all accounts, Sabah-born Hii seems to be embracing the ‘new normal’ to its fullest.
Nonetheless, Hii – who first shot to fame on Astro Talent Quest in 2005, and who has carved a successful career as a singer and actor (with roles in Paskal: The Movie, Wira and Red Storm) –lamented on the downside of things.
“My career has been greatly affected. Although we are now able to shoot (TV and film projects) it is a bit tough because only 20 people are allowed on the set,” said Hii, referring to the standard operating procedures that all production companies have to adhere to for the time being due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
In March, just days before the MCO was announced, Hii had just wrapped up shooting for another movie.
“I had finished shooting for a film in Johor called Pasal Kau. [The title] sounds a bit like Paskal.
“It is actually a comedy. The cast and crew are from Paskal. The movie has an interesting plot, and I really enjoyed myself during the shoot,” Hii said without divulging too much.
Hii has been involved in several high profile films over the years including The Cage, The Great Lion Kun Seng Keng and Kepong Gangster (and its sequel Kepong Gangster 2).
“ I was greatly honoured to be a part of Paskal because it showed what it is like to be a part of a special team in the Malaysian Navy. When the film was released, recruitment [for the Navy] actually increased by almost 100%.”
Most of the films he has starred in are now available on streaming services, and he is happy with all the feedback from viewers who not only enjoyed the films, but his performance in them.
He is also scheduled to begin filming a drama series at the end of June.
When asked if he ever plans to do more than just acting, Hii said no.
“I do have a lot of ideas for stories that I would like to work on, but I don’t think I can be a director. I only do things that I am comfortable with. I also am a great believer in team work.”
He admires fellow actors such as Denzel Washington, Brad Pitt, Leonardo Di Caprio and Angelina Jolie.
“They all started out as just another pretty face, but they turned out to be really good actors.”
We can say the same about Henley Hii.