Getting back in groove

While some of us looked upon it as an extended holiday, others saw the recent movement control order (MCO) as a chance to learn new things or to improve on our skills.

Singer-songwriter and actor Henley Hii has been busy spending his time at home being productive, in more ways than one.

He told us that he has improved his cooking skills, especially when it comes to making Japanese omelettes, and that he now makes chocolate chip cookies that are to die for.

He has also recorded several cover versions of several of his favourite songs, which are available on his Instagram profile.

“I recorded seven songs, some Chinese, English and Malay songs,” said Hii during an interview over the phone.

He also recently held an online concert with his band on June 26.

By all accounts, Sabah-born Hii seems to be embracing the ‘new normal’ to its fullest.

Nonetheless, Hii – who first shot to fame on Astro Talent Quest in 2005, and who has carved a successful career as a singer and actor (with roles in Paskal: The Movie, Wira and Red Storm) –lamented on the downside of things.

“My career has been greatly affected. Although we are now able to shoot (TV and film projects) it is a bit tough because only 20 people are allowed on the set,” said Hii, referring to the standard operating procedures that all production companies have to adhere to for the time being due to the Covid-19 pandemic.